STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Swedish authorities have signed
an agreement on cooperation, information sharing and knowledge
exchange in order to boost crisis management capabilities and
financial stability in the Nordic country, the central bank said
on Wednesday.
"This agreement between the authorities describes their
remits, tasks and roles both in the work of promoting financial
stability and in crisis management," the Riksbank said in a
statement on its website.
"The cooperation and information-sharing described in the
Memorandum does not alter the responsibilities or the
decision-making powers of the respective authorities in relation
to their tasks," it added.
The memorandum was signed by representatives of the Swedish
Ministry of Finance, the central bank, financial watchdog and
debt office, the Riksbank said.
Swedish household debts are among the highest per capita in
Europe, fuelling calls that authorities do more to stem the rise
driven by soaring house prices and low interest rates.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard)