STOCKHOLM Aug 25 Sweden said on Saturday it
would buy 40-60 new JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets from aerospace
firm Saab after inking a deal last year to share some
of the development costs with Switzerland.
Sweden has not previously said how many of the next
generation Gripen planes it would buy, although its development
partner for the jet, Switzerland, said late last year it would
buy 22 at a cost of 3.1 billion Swiss francs.
"The partnership with Switzerland means that together we can
procure and operate a high-capability fighter plane programme at
a lower cost than we had been forced to pay if Sweden had
procured (the jets) alone," Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik
Reinfeldt said in a newspaper article signed by the leaders of
all four parties in the ruling Alliance.
Reinfeldt said Sweden needed the planes, expected to come
into service in 2023, to defend its territory and carry out its
international commitments.
Purchasing the jets would not come at the expense of other
military spending and would be good for Swedish industry, he
said.
"The decision is necessary in terms of our defence
capabilities, but also positive for Swedish jobs, Swedish
exports and Swedish research and development," Reinfeldt said.
Sweden's agreement with Switzerland includes sharing the
costs for training pilots and mechanics, maintenance and future
upgrades to the plane during its expected 20 year life-cyle.