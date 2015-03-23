STOCKHOLM, March 23 The leader of the Swedish
anti-immigration party, the Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Akesson,
said in an extract of a TV interview released on Monday he
planned to return from long-term sick leave next week.
The party was the biggest winner in last September's general
election, but Akesson has been away on a sick leave for
stress-related exhaustion since shortly after that.
"My ambition is that I will come back and start working
after March 31," Akesson said in a part of an interview due to
be aired on Friday that Sweden's SVT published on its web site
on Monday.
The Sweden Democrats more than doubled their support to win
13 percent of the votes in September, but mainstream parties say
they will not cooperate with them.
After the party blocked the centre-left government's budget,
the government and the centre-right opposition parties struck a
deal in December to ensure a minority administration could stay
in power.
