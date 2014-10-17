(Adds news conference, background)
STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Sweden's military said on
Friday it was searching an area of the sea around the Stockholm
archipelago after a report on "suspicious underwater activity".
The search in the Baltic Sea evokes memories in Sweden of
the stranding in 1981 of the Soviet submarine U137 deep inside
Swedish waters, which sparked intense suspicion about the scale
and motives of such incursions.
"The Armed Forces have on Friday received information about
alien underwater activity in the Stockholm archipelago," the
military said in a statement on Friday.
It said on its website that information about the latest
suspicious activity came from a trustworthy source, without
providing details.
The stranding of U137 during the Cold war marked the start
of a period when the navy repeatedly attacked suspected foreign
submarines with depth charges in Swedish territorial waters.
Captain Jonas Wikstrom told a news conference around 200
military staff are involved in the current intelligence
operation.
"We gather intelligence with the sensors on the ships, on
the helicopters and on land," he said. "We take this very
seriously."
Wikstrom said there had been no armed intervention. He
declined to comment on who might be responsible for the
activity, and whether the report had been about a submarine.
Sweden on Sept. 19 said two Russian warplanes entered its
airspace during the week, calling the intrusion a "serious
violation" and sending a protest to Moscow's ambassador in the
Nordic country.
Countries in the Baltic Sea region have become increasingly
wary of Russia's military ambitions since Moscow annexed
Ukraine's Crimea region in March.
