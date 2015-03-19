(Corrects to show Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador after
cancellation of defence cooperation)
STOCKHOLM, March 19 Saudi Arabia has refused to
issue any business visas to Swedes, Stockholm's Foreign Ministry
said on Thursday, in the latest move in a diplomatic row over
Swedish criticism of Riyadh's human rights record.
Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Stockholm earlier
this month, after Sweden ended a long-standing defence
cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia. A few days earlier,
Riyadh cancelled a speech due to be given to the League of Arab
States by Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom.
"We have received information that Saudi Arabia has stopped
giving business visa to Swedish citizens," Wallstrom's spokesman
Erik Boman said. The Swedish government was given no specific
reason for the move and hoped the row would end soon, he said.
After Riyadh recalled its ambassador, Boman said the reason
given was Sweden's criticism of its record on human rights and
democracy
In January, Wallstrom tweeted criticism of Saudi Arabia's
flogging of human rights activist blogger Raif Badawi, calling
it a "cruel attempt to silence modern forms of expression".
She has also criticised the treatment of women in Saudi
Arabia, where they cannot drive cars and need permission from a
male guardian for many decisions.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Tom Heneghan)