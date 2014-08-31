STOCKHOLM Aug 31 A hospital in the Swedish
capital is investigating a possible case of Ebola, Swedish media
reported on Sunday.
A man who recently travelled to a "risk area" for the virus
was taken to Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm
suffering from a fever and is being treated in an isolation
unit, the reports said.
More than 1,500 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in
West Africa since March.
"The virus isn't airborne and can only be spread between
people through direct contact with blood and other body fluids,"
daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote, quoting a statement by the
Stockholm County Council.
Neither the council nor the hospital could immediately be
reached for comment.
