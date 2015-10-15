STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Sweden's Social Democrat-led government on Thursday appointed Erik Thedeen, a state secretary in the previous centre-right government and former head of the Stockholm exchange, to head up the financial services watchdog.

Thedeen replaces Martin Noreus who took over temporarily as general director of the Financial Supervisory Authority when Martin Andersson stepped down from the post in April this year.

One of the biggest tasks facing Thedeen will be how to cool a red-hot property market. Household debt levels are among the highest in Europe and property prices have surged, leading the central bank to warn of the dangers to financial stability.

"The situation in the housing market and in household debt is worrying," Thedeen told reporters. "I share the opinion of the government and other agencies that we need to take more measures."

Thedeen has been chief executive of the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange and also held positions at the central bank and the Debt Office. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)