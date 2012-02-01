(Adds Borg, background, details)

* Finmin Borg hopeful on outlook

* Factory PMI indicator picks up

* Ekholm calls for more rate cuts

* Eurozone crisis biggest risk for Sweden

By Aleks Tapinsh and Suvashree Dey Choudhury

RIGA/MUMBAI, Feb 1 Swedish policymakers on Wednesday gave differing views on how much a fresh recession in the euro zone would drag down their economy after new industry figures pointed to a pick up in factory activity last month.

The country's finance minister said that the economic outlook is showing signs of stabilising after recent actions in the euro zone and a deal for Greece on debt restructuring would prevent a further worsening.

"If we see continuous action now where Greece has to deliver on their (debt restructuring) negotiations, and if the ECB continues to support stability in the financial sector, I think we are seeing some signs that the revision downwards for forecasts has probably come to an end," Anders Borg said.

However, the deputy governor of the central bank repeated her calls for further interest rate cuts to tackle a slowdown in economic growth.

Sweden cut interest rates by 25 basis points in December, the first cut since July 2009, responding to weak exports and rising unemployment in the face of the economic slowdown in the euro zone, the country's key trade partner.

An outspoken supporter of looser monetary policy on the Sveriges Riksbank six-member Monetary Policy Council, deputy governor at Karolina Ekholm had pushed for a 50 basis point cut in December. Financial markets broadly expect the bank to cut by another quarter point at its next meeting on Feb 15.

Ekholm said the focus would remain on inflation.

"If we have to make substantial downward revision to inflation that would constitute a reason for cutting," Ekholm told reporters on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Reserve Bank of India.

The central bank said Ekholm was repeating views she gave at the last policy meeting.

Sweden's economy is slowing more sharply than anticipated, central bank policymakers said at their December meeting, but minutes published in January showed the bank was in wait-and-see mode on further reductions.

Recent economic indicators have been somewhat mixed.

Sweden's seasonally adjusted purchasing managers' index rising on Wednesday to a 7-month high of 51.4 points for the manufacturing sector in January, data compilers Silf and Swedbank said, breaking above the 50 point line that marks the difference between contraction and expansion.

On the other hand, exports are slowing and the economy is expected to have contracted in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the previous three-month period.

This year also looks weak.

The Riksbank in December forecast 1.3 percent growth in 2012. A leading economic think tank said it saw growth slowing to just 0.6 percent this year and said recently there was a risk for no growth at all.

"We are in the process of making a new forecast, but we have made successive downward revisions to our forecast we did before. We weren't looking at a recession for Sweden, but certainly lower subdued growth than we did in December," Ekholm said.

Sweden's strong public finances have stood in sharp contrast to the debt problems plaguing southern Europe. That has driven the country's crown currency to the highest levels in more than a decade against the euro. ($1 = 6.8094 Swedish crowns) (Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Toby Chopra)