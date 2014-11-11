STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Sweden's centre-left
government said on Tuesday it needed to tread gingerly in
efforts to temper soaring household lending in the Nordic
country and that phasing out tax breaks on mortgage borrowing
was not on the cards at present.
"It is important to tread carefully when it comes to taking
action so as not adopt so much or so powerful measures that they
in themselves trigger, for example, a fall in house prices and
financial instability," Deputy Finance Minister Per Bolund told
reporters.
His comments followed a meeting of the Financial Stability
Council which gathered to discuss steps to deal with surging
household debts which at over 170 percent of disposable income
are among Europe's highest and have prompted the IMF among
others to warn of the risk to economic stability.
The Financial Supervisory Authority will announce new
measures on household debt later in the day.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, writing by Niklas Pollard)