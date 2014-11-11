* Capital must be paid off on mortgages over 50 pct
STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 Sweden plans to tighten rules
on mortgages to try to chip away at mountains of household debt
that threatens the stability of one of Europe's best-performing
economies.
Falling interest rates, a housing shortage and tax cuts have
fuelled a credit boom and sent property prices soaring, exposing
Sweden to the risk of the kind of real estate crash that Ireland
and Spain suffered in 2008.
Under the rules, new mortgage-holders who borrow more than
50 percent of the value of their property will have to pay back
a proportion of the capital in addition to interest every year.
Four in 10 Swedes have interest-only loans, the central bank
says, and on average will take a century to wipe out their debt.
At over 170 percent of disposable income, household debt
levels in Sweden are among Europe's highest and have prompted
the IMF among others to warn of a risk to economic stability.
"There's reason to further strengthen the resilience of
Swedish households," Martin Andersson, Director General of the
Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), said.
However, Swedish authorities face a tricky policy challenge
with the twin risks of deflation and rising household debt.
"These measures risk driving up household saving levels even
further which could hit consumption and, in that way, growth,"
Nordea analyst, Andreas Wallstrom, said.
And Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves, who has long warned
about the risk of soaring household debt, said the new rule
would not "be enough to prevent households taking on more debt".
He said measures such as limiting mortgage tax relief and
tougher capital requirements for banks must also be introduced.
"We would like to see a leverage ratio (for banks) of 5
percent from 2016," Ingves told reporters.
Sweden's four major banks - Nordea, Swedbank
, SEB and Handelsbanken - already
face some of the toughest capital requirements in Europe.
Late in October the central bank cut its benchmark interest
rate to zero - below that in 2009 when the economy shrank over 5
percent - to show markets it is serious about getting inflation
back up to its 2 percent target.
Headline mortgage rates have fallen as low 2.15 percent -
with discounts cutting that further, and the Riksbank has warned
that more measures would be necessary to cool credit demand.
The FSA said it would take a couple of months to implement
the new lending rule, but that it would be flexible and that
households would be able to suspend payments if they had
temporary financial problems.
