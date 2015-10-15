* Top marginal tax to hit 60 pct next year, highest in world
* Broad tax rises an about-turn after market-oriented policy
* Critics say will reduce incentive to work, hit
competitiveness
* Centre-left to boost spending on welfare, educuation, jobs
By Johan Sennero and Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 Wealthy Swedes face the
world's highest marginal tax rates as the government begins to
roll back a decade of free market reforms that made the country
a favourite of investors.
Critics say the measures will make Sweden a less attractive
place to do business and act as a disincentive to work.
Sweden's comprehensive but costly welfare model demands high
taxes, but reforms by centre-right governments from 2006 aimed
at making work pay better and trimming benefits cut the tax
burden to below that in France, Finland or Belgium.
Now the pendulum has swung again. The first full budget
under a year-old centre-left minority government -- effective
from January -- will see Sweden overtake the Caribbean island of
Aruba as the country with the world's highest marginal tax rate,
of around 60 percent.
It is part of an overall rise in taxes that is sparking
controversy in parliament, social media and newspapers.
"The government's politics are emptying people's wallets and
companies' order books," said Anna Kinberg Batra, leader of the
largest opposition party, the centre-right Moderates.
The National Institute of Economic Research, a government
think tank, says taxes will need to rise by around 20 billion
Swedish crowns ($2.46 billion) a year to maintain the current
level of public services.
It says the overall tax take could rise to 45 percent of
economic output by 2019 from 42.7 percent last year. That
compares with 48.6 percent in neighbouring Denmark and 45
percent in France in 2013, according to OECD figures.
Record immigration, sickness benefit costs and an ageing
population could push up spending further.
"If you raise taxes again, then Sweden will be labelled
again as a country where you cannot do business, it's too
expensive," said Christer Wallberg, Chief Executive at software
firm Tacton, 40 percent of whose 200 staff are foreign.
Under mainly Social Democratic governments in the 20th
century, Sweden became a byword for high taxes, making exiles of
billionaire IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad, who fled in the 1970s,
and tennis ace Bjorn Borg. The marginal tax rate -- how much of
each crown a worker takes home over a certain level -- reached
nearly 90 percent for many top earners.
Growth faltered as taxes put pressure on companies ranging
from national icon Volvo to corner shops.
When the centre-right won power in 2006, it ditched the
philosophy epitomized by former Social Democrat leader Mona
Sahlin who said it was "cool to pay taxes".
Corporate rates were cut and the overall tax burden fell
around 3.5 percentage points. The country boomed. Borg and
Kamprad returned home. Audi and BMW cars now compete with Volvos
on the roads.
The centre-left, however, blame tax cuts for a decline in
the quality of welfare and schools and a rapid rise in
inequality. A few years ago, one business organised "class
safaris" in Stockholm for visitors to see how the wealthy live.
TAX AND SPEND
Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government
plans to raise 32 billion crowns ($3.9 billion) by end-2016 for
education, house building and job schemes.
The money will come from higher fuel duties, taxes on
working pensioners and cutting support for firms giving
youngsters a job. A home renovation subsidy will shrink and a
tax on nuclear power will rise. A bank tax is in the works.
Top marginal tax rates will rise to 60 percent, the highest
in the world, according to consultants KPMG, from the current 57
percent. The top tax rate of tax applies to those earning more
than 52,500 crowns ($6,478) a month, compared with an income of
12,000 pounds ($18,600) a month needed for the UK's 45 percent
top rate to apply.
In the 1980s, many doctors chose to work part time to bring
down tax rates, straining services.
"If the incentive for working on a Sunday is only to get a
few hundred crowns extra, that incentive is pretty limited,"
said Johannes Arpegard, a 38-year old doctor. "It will be harder
to make people take on-call or night shifts."
Even current plans for tax hikes may not be enough.
Soaring costs for sickness benefits -- seen rising 60
percent to 51 billion crowns by 2019 after the new government
relaxed criteria -- and mortgage tax relief could blow a hole in
budgets.
Integrating 74,000 asylum seekers could meanwhile cost
around 4 percent of the budget in 2016. But asylum seeker
numbers could easily be double the initial estimate.
Immigration to Sweden could bring "enormous economic
strains", Home Secretary Anders Ygeman has said.
For Tacton CEO Wallberg high taxes will make it even harder
to find recruits for his firm, which helps companies like
Siemens, Mitsubishi and Scania match clients to products.
"A foreigner does the maths and -- whoops -- I only have
this much left in my wallet," said Wallberg, who calls Stockholm
the Silicon Valley of Europe.
"The business climate has improved in the last 20 years but
I am worried that step-by-step we are making it worse again."
($1 = 8.1047 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Sennero and Simon Johnson; Editing by
Catherine Evans)