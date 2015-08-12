STOCKHOLM Aug 12 Sweden and Ecuador have agreed
to hold talks to break a deadlock over questioning Wikileaks
founder Julian Assange, but investigations into three of four
cases against him are likely to be dropped in the coming days
due to statutes of limitation.
Assange, 44, has been holed up inside Ecuador's London
embassy since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to answer
allegations of sexual assault and rape.
The Australian, who denies any wrongdoing, fears Sweden may
extradite him to the United States, where he could face trial
over Wikileaks' publication of huge amounts of leaked government
documents including classified U.S. military and diplomatic
documents in one of the largest leaks in the country's history.
Ecuador this week agreed to discuss a general bilateral
accord with Sweden on legal assistance in criminal matters,
thereby providing a potential opening for Swedish prosecutors to
question Assange. But it remains unclear when the talks will
occur.
"Normally, these kinds of negotiations simply take time.
This is nothing you do in a hurry," said Cecilia Riddselius, a
senior Swedish justice ministry official.
Three cases of sexual molestation and unlawful coercion
against Assange will almost certainly lapse because of a five
year statute of limitation expiring on Thursday and next
Tuesday.
A more serious charge of rape has five more years to run and
is likely still to be investigated.
Claes Borgstrom, a lawyer representing the woman who filed
the allegations against Assange that run out this month, said
her client had "naturally wanted Julian Assange to answer in
court".
Assange's lawyer, Thomas Olsson, said his client was also
unhappy that legal procedures rather than the facts of the case
would put an end to three of the charges against him.
Assange has criticised prosecutors for not trying to
question him earlier at the Ecuadorian embassy, Olsson said,
adding: "The investigation should have been concluded a lot
sooner given the circumstances of the case."
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Gareth Jones)