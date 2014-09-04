STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 Sweden's centre-right
government has no plans to extend a previously announced list of
planned privatisations if it is re-elected in a general election
later this month, a senior official said on Thursday.
Since it took power in 2006, the Alliance government has
sold or sold stakes in several state-owned companies, including
banking group Nordea, drinks maker Vin & Sprit and real
estate company Vasakronan, raising billions of dollars.
In its election manifesto, presented earlier this week, the
four-party Alliance coalition said it hoped to sell further
shares in telecoms firm TeliaSonera and 100 percent
state-owned lender SBAB if it gets reelected on Sept. 14.
On Thursday, the main opposition party, the Social
Democrats, said the government was secretly planning to sell
shares in other companies, like the postal service and the state
railway company SJ.
"There is no secret list", Erik Thedeen, state secretary in
the ministry of finance said in response to Reuters questions.
Thedeen said only the companies named in the manifesto and
those the Alliance already has parliamentary backing to
privatise, such as airline company SAS, would be
candidates for divestment.
"Any other state owned company is not the agenda," he said.
The Social Democrats are leading in polls ahead of the vote
and are seen forming a government with the Green Party and
possibly the Left Party.
The latest poll puts support for the three centre-left
opposition parties at 48.0 percent, ahead of the Alliance
government at 38.1 percent.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Keiron Henderson)