NYKOPING, Sweden, Sept 9 Sweden's Prime Minister
Fredrik Reinfeldt said on Tuesday he was ready to strike deals
with the opposition if neither wins a majority in Sunday's
national election, easing fears of political stalemate.
Polls show that neither Reinfeldt's four-party centre-right
government nor an alliance of leftist parties led by the Social
Democrats will win a majority, giving the balance of power to
the far-right Sweden Democrats, who look set to win 10 percent
of votes.
"I definitely think one should have the attitude of seeking
cooperation also in other policy areas," he said on a campaign
bus south of Stockholm, referring to deals with the Green Party
or other opposition parties. "That should always be tried where
possible, to reach broad agreements."
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and
Louise Ireland)