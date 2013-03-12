BRIEF-Miyoshi Limited announces proposed placement of up to 45 mln new ordinary shares in capital of co
* Proposed Placement Of Up To 45 mln New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of Miyoshi Limited
STOCKHOLM, March 12 * Ericsson says wins upgrade order from Kuwait's Wataniya Telecom * Deal to upgrade the 2G and 3G radio access network will enable Kuwait's Wataniya Telecom to meet the increased demand for mobile data (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001017)
* Proposed Placement Of Up To 45 mln New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of Miyoshi Limited
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.37 ZLOTY/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)