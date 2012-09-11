STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 Ethiopia told Sweden in May
that it would pardon two detained Swedish journalists who were
freed on Monday, but that it wanted to choose a suitable moment,
Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said on Tuesday.
Reporter Martin Schibbye and photographer Johan Persson were
flown out of Ethiopia on Monday to an undisclosed location,
where Bildt's ministry said they would be allowed to rest.
They had been sentenced to 11 years in jail in December
after entering Ethiopia from Somalia with fighters from the
Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) rebel group.
Bildt said Sweden had been speaking to Ethiopia for months
to secure the release of the two men. In May he met prime
minister Meles Zenawi, who died last month.
"An hour-long meeting gave the result that the prime
minister was clear that there would be a pardon, but that they
would be freed at a time when it could be seen in a bigger
context," Bildt wrote on his blog.
In the end, the two men were freed in a mass pardon of more
than 1,900 inmates ahead of the Ethiopian New Year.
They were shown on Ethiopian state television on Monday
apologising for their actions.
"It was my life's biggest mistake, to go into the country
without proper documents, which could have cost us our lives,"
Schibbye said.
Bildt has been criticised in Sweden for a conflict of
interest as he is a former director of an oil company that used
to own assets in the Ogaden region.
