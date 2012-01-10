(Adds confirmation from men's representative, background)
STOCKHOLM Jan 10 The two Swedish
journalists sentenced in Ethiopia to 11 years in jail for
entering the country illegally and aiding a rebel group decided
on Tuesday to seek clemency rather than appeal, which they hope
will lead to a quicker release.
Reporter Martin Schibbye and photographer Johan Persson were
arrested in July after they entered Ethiopia's Ogaden province
from Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region with the outlawed
Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) rebel group fighters.
The case prompted anger among rights groups, which called
for the men's release. The Swedish government, European Union
and United States have expressed concern.
"There is a tradition of clemency and pardon in Ethiopia and
we choose to trust that tradition," the two men said in a short
statement.
Lawyers for the men have said a plea for clemency, if
granted, would lead to a faster release than if they chose to
appeal against the court verdict, which could have dragged the
case out for up to two years.
Anna Roxvall, acting as a contact person for the men, said
they did not know when the plea would be made.
"They will first consult with their lawyers and people who
are familiar with this tradition of clemency in Ethiopia about
when is a good time and so on," she told Reuters.
Foreign Minister Carl Bildt has been criticised in the past
for his connection to a Swedish oil company which had activities
in Ogaden and Swedish media have questioned whether he has a
conflict of interest in the case.
Bildt was a board member of Lundin Oil and its successor
Lundin Petroleum between 2000 and 2006. He has denied
any conflict of interest.
The two journalists said they were investigating the
activities of another company in the Lundin Group in the Ogaden,
which bought Lundin Petroleum's licences in Ethiopia in 2009.
