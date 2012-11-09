STOCKHOLM Nov 9 Sweden sees no compromise yet
that would satisfy it in talks to create a banking union in the
European Union, but one was possible by a December deadline,
Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday.
Sweden has objected to various aspects of the banking union
plan and has stressed that it does not want its taxpayers' money
to be used to bail out failing banks elsewhere in Europe.
Borg told reporters after attending a hearing in parliament
that a compromise in the talks had not emerged. He said it "was
not excluded" that a plan could emerge in a European Union
summit in December.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin, Editing by Alistair Scrutton)