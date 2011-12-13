STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Sweden's debt office rejected on Tuesday a proposal from the EU Commission regarding taxes on financial transactions and subjected the plan to unusually harsh criticism.

The draft law proposes a bloc-wide tax on financial transactions such as stocks, bonds and derivatives from January 2014.

"The proposal is poorly thought through and ill-founded," the debt office, which oversees the management of Sweden's borrowings and is important financial markets player," said in a statement.

The proposed tax needs unanimous approval from all 27 EU states to become law. Britain is opposed, but the euro zone countries may push ahead with their own version. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Mia Shanley)