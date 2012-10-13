STOCKHOLM Oct 13 Euro zone outsider Sweden's
finance minister said on Saturday key euro zone players had
signalled to him a willingness to find compromises on European
bank union proposals disputed by Sweden.
Sweden has stressed it should not need to rescue other
countries' mismanaged banks, that it should be able to have
tougher capital requirements on its banks and that all EU
members, including euro outsiders, should have the same
influence on European banking supervision.
"It is my view after the contacts I've had with, among
others, Germany and France and the ECB in these questions that
there is a will to find solutions to these problems that we have
pointed out at various occasions," Finance Minister Anders Borg
told reporters in a conference call from the sidelines of an
International Monetary Fund meeting in Tokyo.
Several EU countries that do not use the euro are concerned
they will be indirectly affected by the proposed new ECB
supervisory powers and put at a competitive disadvantage,
whether they join the scheme or not. Sweden also has banks that
are active in euro zone countries Finland and Estonia.
"There is an understanding that these proposals that we
should submit our banks to a supervision that we ourselves
wouldn't haven influence on, that that isn't really
sustainable," Borg said.
"I think the signals, from our point of view, have slid in a
fairly positive direction. Then, it remains to be seen if we can
really find compromises."
Swedish central bankers and regulators have spoken out
against the EU banking plans, voicing doubts over the funding of
a planned European deposit guarantee scheme and concerns the
plans risk creating a division between euro zone members and
non-members.
The head of the European Banking Authority, Andrea Anira,
said this week countries that stay outside a banking union
should be given safeguards against being sidelined, adding to
the momentum from Sweden and others pushing to alter the
scheme.