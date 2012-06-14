By Niklas Pollard
| STOCKHOLM, June 14
STOCKHOLM, June 14 Highly paid executives in the
United States and Britain take note - your Swedish counterparts
are paid much less, yet still deliver strong corporate results.
While investors around the world are rising up against
excessive executive pay in a movement dubbed "the shareholder
spring", there has been barely a peep in Sweden - with good
reason.
In a country famed for restraint and long social democratic
traditions, Sweden's executives are generally rewarded far less
than rivals in the rest of Europe and the United States and
appear to perform just as well, or better, for shareholders.
"Abroad, things have really spun out of control in many
cases ... especially in the United States and Britain," said
Carl Johan Hogbom, acting head of Aktiespararna, the Swedish
Shareholders' Association, referring to executive pay rises.
"We have, relatively speaking, a pretty sound wage structure
here."
The purchasing power of Swedish executives ranked second
lowest in the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) in 2009, a study by management consulting
firm Hay Group showed, while 2007 Eurostat data put average pay
for Swedish managers and senior officials about 20 percent below
their British counterparts.
At the same time, Sweden is often among the highest ranked
in global competitiveness surveys while its top stocks have
offered better returns than many major markets.
ThomsonReuters Datastream figures show total returns from
the Stockholm bourse's blue-chip index have risen 116
percent over the past decade, eclipsing rises of just under 70
percent in the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average and
Britain's FTSE 100.
Michael Wolf, chief executive at Swedbank, and
Olof Faxander, head of industrial group Sandvik, are
good examples of Sweden's relative restraint.
Wolf earned 8.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) last
year as head one of the Nordic region's biggest banks. Along
with other top executives, he is not eligible for a bonus.
"And I'm not underpaid - relative to many workers in Sweden,
I am very well paid," he said.
By contrast, Bob Diamond at Barclays, one of the
focal points during the investor revolt of recent months, took
home 17 million pounds ($26 million) last year.
Barclays' market capitalisation is about twice Swedbank's,
yet Diamond's pay was a full 23 times larger than Wolf's.
Likewise Faxander, whose group has about 50,000 employees
worldwide, received a salary package totalling just over 10
million crowns ($1.4 million) in 2011.
Pit that against Carlos Cardoso at Kennametal, a
U.S. rival with 12,000 employees and a sixth of the market
capitalisation of Sandvik, who made $7.6 million last year.
VIKINGS STAY AT HOME
Recent months have seen widespread protests by investors
against high executive pay in a rebellion that has rocked a host
of companies, above all in Britain where a backlash has cost
some bosses their jobs, like Andrew Moss at insurer Aviva
and Sly Bailey at newspaper group Trinity Mirror.
Sweden has had executive pay scandals in the past and the
media still sometimes highlight undue largesse from companies,
particularly the banks, to their executives. But there has been
no major shareholder revolt over pay for years.
The background is a long history of Social Democratic
governments and strong unions, which have put an emphasis on
spreading wealth across society.
The Swedish subconscious is also still heavily influenced by
the "jantelagen" - a popular saying coined in a 1933 book, which
means nobody should show off or break the mould.
Neither Wolf nor Faxander show particular resentment at
being underpaid compared with European peers - unlike Martin
Sorrell, chief executive of world No.1 advertising agency WPP
, who vigorously defended a 6.8 million pound pay award
in the face of opposition from shareholders.
Faxander said Swedish wages for managers were set under a
good system and signalled executives might be prepared to take
lower pay than they could obtain abroad in exchange for other
benefits, like a high standard of living and attractive scenery.
" People are comfortable in the country where they live and
that has an effect," he added.
The point is born out by a still unpublished Novus poll -
the results of which were provided to of about 1,300
managers and executives for Ledarna, the Swedish Organization
for Managers. That showed only 4 percent wanted to move abroad
to work, hardly indicating Swedish executive talent is flooding
across the borders in search of better pay.
Salary restraint at the very top may also trickle down to
affect managers at lower levels. A very broad measure of
managers included in a recurring Ledarna survey showed the
average monthly salary at a modest 38,000 crowns ($5,200).
"In comparison with comparable countries, we are at a lower
salary level, a considerably lower level even," Krister
Andersson, statistician at Ledarna said of top executive wages.
"That may also to some extent put a cap on (salaries) for
managers at lower levels. I mean, it is not often you make more
money than your CEO, even if you are in upper management."
WINDS OF CHANGE
But there are signs things may be slowly changing and from
the viewpoint of the average worker Swedish executives are still
living an enviable lifestyle.
Sweden has seen the steepest increase in inequality over 15
years among the OECD's 34 nations, with disparities rising at
four times the pace of the United States.
A study by the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO) also
underlined the widening gulf, showing the average income in a
pool of top corporate executives had risen to 46 times the mean
industry worker wage in 2010 from a low of 9 times in 1980.
Swedish companies have also not been immune to criticism.
Appliances maker Electrolux was slammed for awarding its CEO
Keith McLoughlin, one of only a handful of foreign top
executives in Sweden, a one-time pension contribution of 45
million crowns ($6.2 million) when he took the helm in 2010,
though it largely blamed it on the fact he is American.
LO Chief Economist Ola Pettersson said a gradual eroding of
the income equality in Sweden since the 1980s had accelerated in
recent years, threatening a lynchpin in a consensus-based
corporate culture that has left labour unrest extremely rare.
"It made it easier to gain acceptance for structural changes
and changes in the business when the different groups at a
company felt that they, at least to some extent, were in the
same boat," he said. "You can't say that is true anymore."