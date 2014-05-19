STOCKHOLM May 19 AstraZeneca
shareholders should be cautious about Pfizer's raised
bid which could damage the company, Swedish Finance Minister
Anders Borg said on Monday.
"Shareholders should be careful about Pfizer's bid," Borg
told reporters.
"There is a significant development of new drugs in
AstraZeneca. If they (Pfizer) start to divide up the company and
put it together with different parts of Pfizer, there is a
danger that the process will be complicated."
Borg also said Pfizer's shareholders should ask themselves
whether they should support the company's management in its
aggressive pursuit of AstraZeneca.
The board of AstraZeneca rejected a sweetened and "final"
offer from Pfizer earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero)