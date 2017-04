STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Sweden's government does not see the need for fiscal stimulus measures at present, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

"In the current situation, we do not judge that we any additional fiscal stimulus is needed," Andersson told reporters.

At its last meeting in late October, Sweden's central bank cut its key rate to a record low of zero to ward off the risk of deflation.

