STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Sweden's centre-left
government said on Wednesday it had reached a broad bipartisan
political agreement on giving wider powers to the country's
financial watchdog in order to deal with soaring household debt.
"With this deal we gain a clearer and shorter process for
implementing new requirements on the credit market," Financial
Markets Minister Per Bolund said in a statement.
"The Financial Supervisory Authority will get a formal
mandate to take forward measures which then will be approved by
the government."
Swedish house prices have more than tripled over the last 20
years due to a lack of building, generous mortgage tax breaks
and ultra-low rates and the central bank among others have
called for urgent measures to rein in borrowing or risk a crash.
The FSA introduced tighter mortgage rules this summer in
order to cool the housing market, but they appear to have had a
modest impact.
"It is important to be prepared to act quickly if we see a
continued sharp increase in household debt," Bolund said.
