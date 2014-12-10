BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
STOCKHOLM Dec 10 Resilience in the Swedish financial system is satisfactory but banks' need for market funding and high levels of household debt are vulnerabilities, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said on Wednesday.
Swedish household debt levels are among the highest in Europe, at around 170 percent of disposable income, and policymakers have introduced several measures in recent years to dampen credit growth and household indebtedness.
"The major banks' need for funding from the market and the substantial debts of households are, at the same time, vulnerabilities that must be monitored and counteracted," the watchdog said in its bi-annual financial stability report. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Jason Neely)
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.