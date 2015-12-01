STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Sweden's financial watchdog warned of growing risks to economic stability from soaring household debts on Tuesday and said there should be readiness to take further measures to address the vulnerability ahead.

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) said in its twice-yearly stability report that it was good an amortisation requirement for mortgage loans could be in place in the middle of next year and left the door open to further steps.

"FI has mentioned a debt-to-income ratio ceiling as a potential further measure and also points to the need for FI's powers of authority to be clarified," it said in a statement.

Concerns among fiscal and monetary policy makers have grown in recent years over risks related to a more than decade-long surge in household debts amid a boom in house prices.

The FI said already late on Monday that risk weights at Sweden's banks needed to be raised. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)