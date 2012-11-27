STOCKHOLM Nov 27 The head of Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority said on Tuesday it could consider requiring borrowers pay down their housing loans or even tougher mortgage rules if credit growth rises too fast.

"If household lending takes off because interest rates are so low, then we have to act in time," Martin Andersson said at a bank seminar.

Asked what measures the regulator could consider, Andersson said: "Capital requirements, amortisation demands, and loan-to-value ratio requirements can be toughened. What we see today looks good, but we are following developments closely." (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley, editing by Patrick Lannin)