BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
STOCKHOLM, April 6 Tighter mortgage rules introduced last year in Sweden have had a cooling effect on the housing market, the country's financial watchdog said on Thursday.
"Households with new mortgages are borrowing less and are buying cheaper properties, but the risks from heavily indebted households remains," the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement accompanying its annual survey of the mortgage market.
The watchdog has long warned of unsustainable growth in property prices and mortgage lending. Last year, it made it mandatory for most new borrowers to pay down the principal on mortgage loans. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.