STOCKHOLM, April 19 Sweden's Financial
Supervisory Authority said on Tuesday it - and not the central
bank - should get an expanded role in policing the economy,
deepening a rift between the two over who should take charge in
heading off any future financial crisis.
With soaring household debt levels and real estate prices,
Sweden has been locked in a debate about how to prevent
imbalances from building up and threatening the health of the
economy.
A report earlier this year recommended that the government
review both the Riksbank's mandate and the framework for
financial oversight, giving the central bank more power, a move
the Financial Supervisory Authority rejected.
"The responsibility for macro prudential oversight should
lie with the FSA," FSA Director General Erik Thedeen and
Chairman Sven-Erik Osterberg said in a signed article in daily
Dagens Nyheter.
"The Riksbank's independent role is suitable for monetary
policy, but not for decisions where clearly political
considerations are necessary."
The FSA said that Sweden's Financial Stability Council,
which comprises the watchdog, the Riksbank, the Finance Ministry
and Debt Office, should have a key role and that democratic
oversight of measures that would impact the wallets of ordinary
Swedes was necessary.
The two agencies have been locked in a battle over financial
oversight following the financial crisis of 2008. The government
handed financial policing powers to the FSA in 2013.
But the lack of measures to head off a damaging housing
bubble has frustrated the Riksbank and the two agencies have
repeatedly clashed.
Earlier this year, FSA chief Thedeen sent a letter to the
Riksbank complaining that the central bank was stepping on the
watchdog's toes over regulating banks' liquidity requirements.
The FSA said tighter mortgage rules - delayed by uncertainty
over the watchdog's legal powers - were now on the way, but that
more might be needed to cool the housing market.
"The FSA, therefore, needs broader powers," Thedeen and
Osterberg said.
In its response to the monetary policy review by former Bank
of England Governor Mervyn King and U.S. academic Marvin
Goodfriend, the Riksbank said it should be given more power over
financial oversight, although it did not go into specific
details.
Both the FSA and the Riksbank said the watchdog's powers
should be clarified, while the government undertakes a review of
the framework for macro prudential oversight and the Riksbank's
mandate.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)