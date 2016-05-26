STOCKHOLM May 26 Household debt levels in
Sweden are not an immediate threat to the financial system but
make the economy vulnerable to shocks, the market watchdog said
in its twice-yearly stability report on Thursday.
The chief of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FI), Erik
Thedeen, said he would call in the heads of the country's major
banks to discuss rising household indebtedness.
"Now is the time to increase resilience and I am working
from the assumption that the banks share our view that we need
to slow the rate at which household debt is increasing," Thedeen
said.
House prices have tripled in the last 10 years leading to
growing worries among policy makers that surging levels of
mortgage debt could trip up the economy.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)