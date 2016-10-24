(Repeats story from Oct. 21 with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM Oct 24 A payments dispute with a
Maltese firm that holds money invested by thousands of Swedish
savers highlights clear faults in the country's public pension
system that must be rectified, the financial markets minister
said on Friday.
In Sweden, savers may opt to invest a portion of their state
pension in private funds that have entered an agreement with the
Swedish Pension Agency.
One such fund, Malta-based Falcon Funds, was reported to
Swedish police last week, the agency says, for refusing to repay
savers their money after the agency terminated the fund's
agreement in June. The fund denies wrongdoing and says it will
return the money as soon as assets can be sold.
"We will leave no stone unturned to make sure this does not
happen again. It highlights obvious faults in the premium
pension system," financial markets minister Per Bolund told
Reuters.
Only a portion of a person's pension money may be placed in
private funds. That proportion currently totals around 900
billion Swedish crowns ($100 billion). Around 2.4 billion crowns
was invested by some 22,000 savers with Falcon.
Falcon Funds has so far returned 1.25 billion crowns of that
sum, but pension agency spokesman Jimmy Larsson-Hagberg said the
rest may be lost.
That raises questions about the integrity of the system,
Bolund said. "I think this makes people worried and that is a
strong reason why we should shore (it) up," he said.
Bolund said the government might introduce new legislation
or ask agencies supervising the pension system to tighten their
rules.
Following an investigation, the pension agency said Falcon
Funds had employed a company using questionable methods to get
savers to sign over money, and accused the firm of investing in
financial instruments designed to obstruct visibility.
The board of Falcon Funds disputed the agency's right to
cancel the agreement, adding that Swedish prosecutors found
nothing illegal in the way pension money has been transferred to
the firm.
"Falcon Funds SICAV does not believe that it has contributed
to any illegal activities," said Alf-Petter Svensson, a lawyer
representing its board. "If anyone has acted illegally, the
board will take all possible legal measures to protect the
interests of pension savers."
He said the money would be returned but might be less than
2.4 billion crowns because the assets, which were being sold "in
exceptional circumstances", may have depreciated since the
agency cancelled the agreement.
Falcon Funds returned the 1.25 billion crowns after being
ordered to do so by the Maltese Financial Supervisory Authority.
"They have made every effort not to return the money,"
Larsson-Hagberg said.
