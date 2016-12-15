STOCKHOLM Sweden has agreed to temporarily send one of its most notorious criminals to Germany where he is suspected of killing a woman in 1992, a Swedish court said on Thursday.

The man, John Asonius, struck terror in Sweden during a racially motivated, six-month crime spree in 1991-1992 were he shot and killed one person and injured ten others in a string of attacks in the Stockholm area.

German authorities recently issued an arrest warrant for Asonius for the suspected killing of a woman in Frankfurt in 1992. He is said to have argued with the woman over an alleged theft one week before the murder.

Asonius maintains his innocence but has not objected to being transferred on the condition he can serve any possible jail sentence in Sweden. He will be returned to Sweden after the investigation and potential trial in Germany is over.

Asonius, dubbed the "laser man" by Swedish media for his use of a laser sight and rifle for some of his shootings, is currently serving life in a Swedish prison for the attacks as well as nine bank robberies.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing Niklas Pollard)