STOCKHOLM Jan 10 The chief executive of Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said on Tuesday the company still expected 2012 organic revenue growth to be higher than 2011.

"I still believe that. That's still the position," Johan Malmquist told Reuters.

Getinge said in its most recent report that it expected organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent growth in 2011 and saw higher growth for 2012.

Getinge releases its fourth-quarter report on Jan. 26.

(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)