(Corrects to show Getinge's profit forecast included
restructuring and other expenses after company misstated this)
STOCKHOLM Oct 8 Swedish medical technology
group Getinge issued on Tuesday a profit warning and
said pretax profit for the third quarter would amount to 560
million to 570 million Swedish crowns ($87 million to $89
million).
The company said it was hit by factors such as an
unfavourable product mix, delays in creating cost synergies
following its TSS acquisition, and a US Medical Device tax and
negative exchange rate effects.
For the full year, the firm said organic volume growth would
still exceed 2012 and amount to 3 to 4 percent. Profit before
tax for the full year is estimated to total 3 billion to 3.2
billion Swedish crowns including restructuring expenses and
other non-recurring expenses.
($1 = 6.4222 Swedish crowns)
