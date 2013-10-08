(Corrects to show Getinge's profit forecast included restructuring and other expenses after company misstated this; changes corresponding consensus forecasts to reflect this)

STOCKHOLM Oct 8 Swedish medical technology group Getinge issued a profit warning on Tuesday, saying it had been hit by delays to the benefits of an acquisition, taxes and exchange rate moves.

The company, which also issued a profit warning in January, said pretax profit for the third quarter would amount to 560 million to 570 million Swedish crowns ($87-$89 million).

Analysts had an average forecast for a pretax profit of 727 million crowns for the period, according to data from Thomson One.

"Profit before tax for the full year is estimated to total at 3,000-3,200 million crowns including restructuring expenses and other non-recurring expenses," the company added.

Analysts' forecasts for the full-year were for a profit of 3.4 billion crowns.

Shares in Getinge, which sells a wide range of goods for hospitals including beds, foetal monitoring equipment and disinfectors, were down 9 percent in early trade at 200.90 crowns.

Getinge said it had been hit by factors such as an unfavourable product mix, delays in creating cost synergies following its acquisition of TSS, a U.S. Medical Device tax and negative exchange rate effects.

Getinge bought Kinetic Concepts' TSS last year.

Getinge stuck to its forecast that growth in sales excluding acquisitions this year would exceed 2012, rising 3 to 4 percent.

($1 = 6.4222 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter and Kevin Liffey)