STOCKHOLM Dec 3 Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Wednesday he would call a snap election for March next year following the defeat in parliament of his minority centre-left cabinet's first budget.

The crisis was sparked as the unaligned anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, who hold the balance of power, effectively blocked the budget while vowing to resist any finance bill unless the Nordic country tightened its generous asylum policy.

"This is in order to let voters make a choice in the face of this new political landscape," Lofven told a news conference.

Lofven said the elections would be held on March 22 next year.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson)