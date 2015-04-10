* Centre-left govt has limited room to purse leftist agenda

* Plans to reverse income tax cuts will be hard to push through

* Policy deadlock could push more voters to fringe parties

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, April 10 Swedes face tax rises in this month's budget, but the coalition's fragile hold on power will limit scope for a more radical shift to the left and the potential unravelling of years of market-oriented reforms.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in his election campaign last year pledged sweeping change after eight years of income tax cuts that were widely seen as undermining the country's welfare safety net.

But just months into office, his minority government's first budget - watered down after coalition partner the Greens opposed some tax hikes - was voted down by parliament.

The revised budget on April 15 will hike energy taxes and remove tax breaks for firms hiring young workers, to raise around 28 billion crowns ($3.25 billion) for spending on welfare, schools and housing, the government says.

It will be passed after Lofven cut a deal late last year, known as the December Agreement, in which centre-right opposition parties agreed not to block future budgets.

But his election promise to partially reverse income tax cuts introduced by the previous Alliance coalition, which could come in a finance bill in the autumn, will be much harder to squeeze through.

Without further tax hikes Lofven will be short of the funds to restore the country's welfare state and cut unemployment from around 8 percent to below Germany's 4.8 percent.

Right-wing columnists are already calling the December Agreement a betrayal and some opposition politicians want it scrapped now.

"How can I explain a policy to my voters that I don't believe in?" said Finn Bengtsson, a lawmaker from the Alliance's biggest party, the Moderates.

During the election campaign Magdalena Andersson, now finance minister, said the tax take could rise by around 1 percent of gross domestic product under a government led by Lofven's Social Democrats.

"It is not about cutting taxes for those who make the most, it is about investing for the future," Andersson told Reuters this week.

The National Institute of Economic Research forecasts the deficit in public finances will narrow to 1.5 percent of GDP this year, from 2.1 percent last year, helped by expected economic growth of 3.1 percent.

This month's budget will also raise taxes on savings funds and chip away at middle-class perks including a tax break for home renovation, but with a minority of seats in parliament, the coalition has limited room for a more sweeping policy shift.

"There will be moves to a more redistributive and a slightly more left-wing economic agenda, but I can't really see any lurches to the left in the pipeline," said Nicholas Aylott, associate political science professor at Sodertorn University.

Policy deadlock, however, could leave disenchanted voters with nowhere to turn but the political fringes.

"This could be a gift situation for the Sweden Democrats," said Aylott, referring to the anti-immigration party that more than doubled its support in last September's election and wants to cut the annual number of asylum seekers by 90 percent.

Lofven could even be forced to call an election later this year if the December Agreement falls apart, although analysts see another vote as unlikely.

A new election, in any case, would probably give neither bloc a majority and all parties are worried it would lead to further gains for the Sweden Democrats.

While Sweden's triple-A rated economy is outpacing most of Europe, there are risks to what could be years of relative stasis.

The OECD has pointed to a slowdown in productivity growth, falling educational standards and labour market rigidities which have kept unemployment high.

Integrating record numbers of asylum seekers - up to 105,000 this year - is also creating problems, while some economists argue historically low borrowing costs are a chance to invest in future growth.

But with all parties engaged in an armed truce, little progress is likely.

"The whole of the political establishment is trapped in a deadlock. Right now it is tough to govern," said Magnus Blomgren, professor of political science at Umea University. (Additional reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Susan Fenton)