* Swedish PM calls snap vote for March
* Follows defeat on budget bill for minority govt
* Far-right party says vote will be referendum on
immigration
By Johan Sennero and Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 Sweden called its first snap
election for more than half a century in March after a far-right
party helped defeat the centre-left minority government's first
budget in parliament on Wednesday.
Formed after a fractured September election that handed the
anti-immigration Sweden Democrats the balance of power, Prime
Minister Stefan Lofven's Social Democrat-Green coalition has
been widely viewed as Sweden's weakest government in decades.
Shunned by mainstream parties, the Sweden Democrats have
threatened to make Sweden effectively ungovernable unless the
country adopts tough immigration policies like those of nearby
Denmark, including a 90 percent cut in asylum seeker numbers.
Lofven blamed the four centre-right parties which made up
the previous, long-running Alliance government for giving the
Sweden Democrats, who won 13 percent of the vote in September,
an effective veto.
"They are allowing the Sweden Democrats to dictate the terms
of Swedish politics," Lofven said.
Fresh elections would "let voters make a choice in the face
of this new political landscape," he added.
Mattias Karlsson, acting leader of the Sweden Democrats,
whose votes tipped the scale on Wednesday, said:
"Our ambition is to make sure this election campaign ...
becomes a referendum for or against increased immigration."
The four-party Alliance said the political turmoil showed
how the centre-left coalition had been ill prepared to rule.
"What we have witnessed today is the train-wreck of the
centre-left cooperation," Liberal party leader Jan Bjorklund
told a news conference.
The crisis has shaken the image of a country often held up
as a paragon of political and economic stability.
The rise of the Sweden Democrats has threatened to break a
decades-old agreement across the political spectrum on an open
door policy for refugees. Former Prime Minister Fredrik
Reinfeldt has called Sweden a "humanitarian superpower".
Sweden was the biggest per-capita recipient of asylum
seekers and refugees last year, according to the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Markets took the political storm in their stride. The crown
strengthened on the day and the Stockholm all share index
closed around 1 percent higher.
NEW VOTE
Analysts have warned a new vote will not necessarily produce
a stable majority government of either centre-left or
centre-right given the continued refusal of any of the three
groups to cooperate with each other.
"It is very hard to see who will be the winners and losers
from this," said Ulf Bjereld, professor in political science at
Gothenburg University.
Few of the parties can feel confident ahead of the March
vote. The Social Democrats have seen their support decline over
years and the collapse of the government after just two months
is not a sign of strength.
The Greens, in power for the first time, saw their share of
the vote drop slightly in September from 2010 elections and
could also be tainted by the failure of the coalition. How
voters will react to the Sweden Democrats is also unclear.
"The Sweden Democrats may either be punished for creating
chaos and disorder, or they could be rewarded for showing
courage and standing up for their values," Bjereld said.
Furthermore, their charismatic leader, Jimmie Akesson, is on
long-term sick leave and is unlikely to be back before the vote.
The Moderates, the biggest opposition party, are also
effectively without a leader following former Prime Minister
Fredrik Reinfeldt's decision to step down in March.
For the smaller parties in the Alliance, there is also the
threat they will fail to cross the 4 percent threshold to get
into parliament.
September's election reflected a split electorate, worried
Sweden's cherished welfare state is failing after eight years of
tax cuts under the Alliance but also unconvinced by the Social
Democrats' tax and spend promises.
The election's only winners were the Sweden Democrats, who
doubled their vote to become the third largest party, echoing
recent poll successes for the far right across Europe.
In neighbours Denmark and Finland, anti-immigration parties
are now among the three most popular in some opinion polls. In
Norway, a rightist populist party is in the ruling coalition.
"The Alliance and the Social Democrats have brought this on
themselves by not reaching a deal straight after the election,"
75-year-old pensioner Stig-Ove said. "Now they have to find a
way to bridge the political divide."
