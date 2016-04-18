(Adds quotes, background)
STOCKHOLM, April 18 Sweden's housing minister,
Mehmet Kaplan, resigned on Monday partly over comments he made
seven years ago comparing Israel's treatment of Palestinians to
the plight of Jews in Nazi Germany, increasing pressure on an
already unpopular government.
The centre-left coalition of the Social Democrats and Greens
has been strained by an asylum crisis that has forced the
government to reverse decades of generous refugee policies and
is lagging the centre-right opposition bloc in opinion polls.
"Mehmet Kaplan's overall assessment of the situation is that
he will not be able to act as a minister and I share that
assessment," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of the Social
Democrats told a news conference.
At the weekend, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported comments
made by Kaplan in 2009, before he became a minister, when he
said "Israelis treat Palestinians in a way that is very like
that in which Jews were treated during Germany in the 1930s".
Relations between Sweden and Israel hit rock bottom in 2014
when the Social Democrat-Green government recognised the
Palestinian state.
Kaplan, who was born in Turkey, has also come under
criticism for attending a dinner attended by a representative of
an ultra-nationalist Turkish organisation.
Kaplan told reporters he rejected "all forms of extremism
whether they are nationalistic, religious or in any other form".
His ministerial responsibilities will be shared out until
the appointment of a new housing minister.
Both the Social Democrats and Greens have seen their support
decline since the 2014 election, in large part due to the
refugee crisis.
A Sifo poll commissioned by daily Svenska Dagbladet on
Saturday showed support for the Social Democrats at 27 percent
and for the Greens at 6 percent, down from 31 percent and 7
percent respectively in the 2014 election.
The coalition is also at loggerheads over plans to sell
state-owned utility Vattenfall's German lignite coal operations.
The Green Party is a long-time opponent of coal power and
wants the business shut down.
