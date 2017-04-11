STOCKHOLM, April 11 Handelsbanken's
chairman Par Boman has been questioned by prosecutor regarding
suspicions of receiving bribes related to hunting trips by
forest industry company Holmen, the Swedish bank said
on Tuesday.
"These suspicions are, in my opinion, groundless," Boman
said in a statement.
Holmen said in January that its chairman Fredrik Lundberg
was told by a prosecutor he was suspected of offering a bribe
related to hunting events arranged by the company.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by G Crosse)