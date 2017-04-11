(Adds details, background)

April 12 Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said on Tuesday that prosecutors are investigating whether he received bribes related to hunting trips but Boman denied any wrongdoing.

The trips occurred when he was chief executive officer of the Swedish bank between 2006 and 2015. Boman said the suspicions were groundless and that he would cooperate fully with the prosecutor. He said he had participated in hunting trips arranged by Handelsbanken Deputy Chairman Fredrik Lundberg but that he had checked with the bank's board before accepting.

"Consequently, my participation was completely open, and with the express consent of my principal," Boman said in a statement released by Handelsbanken.

Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former Finance Minister Anders Borg have previously been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe relating to hunting trips. Both men have denied wrongdoing and neither have been charged with any crime.

Boman also said he had participated in two elk hunts since becoming the chairman of Handelsbanken, but said he had paid the company arranging the trips as well as for his travel and accommodation.

"According to the legal experts that I have consulted, my participation has thus been entirely in order, and in accordance with the law," Boman said.

The prosecutor's office could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)