STOCKHOLM, Sept 6 The assembly that awards the
Nobel Prize for medicine will demand the resignation of two of
its judges as a result of a scandal around a surgeon accused of
scientific negligence, local news agency TT said on Tuesday.
Anders Hamsten had previously resigned from Sweden's
Karolinska Institutet over the employment of stem-cell surgeon
Paulo Macchiarini. Harriet Wallberg, who headed the university
when Macchiarini was hired, was fired from her current job as
head of the Swedish Higher Education Authority on Monday.
Macchiarini, who denies any wrongdoing, faces numerous
accusations of scientific fraud and misconduct resulting in the
death of two patients. Swedish prosecutors are investigating
Macchiarini on suspicion of gross criminal negligence.
TT quoted Assembly secretary Thomas Perlmann as saying he
would ask them to resign from the 50-member body, which will
next award the prize for medicine in October. The Assembly had
no further comment to make.
Macchiarini was employed as a researcher into stem cell
biology at the Karolinska Institutet and consultant at
Karolinska University Hospital in 2010.
Macchiarini was fired in March when the institute said he
had supplied false information on his resume and was guilty of
scientific negligence after two of his patients died.
An investigation last week showed three operations conducted
at the Karolinska University Hospital in which Macchiarini
transplanted synthetic tracheas coated with stem cells were
performed before sufficient study had been done on the procedure
and that the operations could not be justified on the grounds of
being life-saving.
Two of the patients have since died while the third remains
in hospital.
Karolinska Institutet's Nobel Assembly consists of 50
professors and decides who is to receive the Nobel Prize in
Physiology or Medicine. Much of the work is done by the Nobel
Committee which is appointed by the Assembly.
