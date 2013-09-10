STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority is looking at whether it could introduce rules to force mortgage borrowers to pay down their loans if household borrowing levels remain a concern.

In 2010, Sweden introduced a cap on how much households could borrow in relation to the price they were paying for their property.

FSA General Director Martin Andersson told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday it was not likely that cap would be tightened from the current level of 85 percent.

Andersson said the cap had had some effect, but that should borrowing levels continue to rise, more might need to be done.

"We don't think it is reasonable to lower the loan to value cap again," he said. "Rather it is more about looking at how possible compulsory amortization could complement the loan to value cap."

He said the situation did not require such a measure currently.

Swedes can currently pay only the interest on their mortgages up to a certain level.

The government, the central bank and the FSA have all expressed concerns about household borrowing in Sweden, where levels are among the highest in Europe. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)