STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Swedish home prices fell by 0.3 percent in December from November but were up 14.3 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.

Prices for apartments increased 17.5 percent while single-family house prices rose 12.4 percent on the year.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)