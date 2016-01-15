STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Swedish home prices fell by
0.3 percent in December from November but were up 14.3 percent
from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index
(HOX) showed on Friday.
Prices for apartments increased 17.5 percent while
single-family house prices rose 12.4 percent on the year.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that
compensates for different types of homes sold during various
periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in
Europe.
