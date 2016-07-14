July 14 Swedish home prices fell 1.5 percent in
June from May but were up 9.6 percent from a year earlier, the
Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOXSWE) showed on
Thursday.
Prices for apartments increased 7.2 percent on the year
while single-family homes rose 11.1 percent.
The index is based on a statistical model that compensates
for different types of homes sold during various periods to give
a better picture of underlying price trends.
The Swedish financial watchdog introduced rules on June 1
making it mandatory to pay down some of the principal on
mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on
the Swedish housing market.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in
Europe.
