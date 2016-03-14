STOCKHOLM, March 14 Swedish home prices rose by
1.1 percent in February from January and were up 13.5 percent
from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index
(HOX) showed on Monday.
Prices for apartments increased 13.9 percent while
single-family house prices rose 13.3 percent on the year.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that
compensates for different types of homes sold during various
periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in
Europe.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)