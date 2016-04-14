BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
STOCKHOLM, April 14 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 13 percent in the three-month period January through March compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Thursday.
Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi