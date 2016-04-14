BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
STOCKHOLM, April 14 Swedish home prices rose by 0.7 percent in March from February and were up 11.8 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Thursday.
Prices for apartments increased 11.6 percent while single-family homes rose 11.9 percent on the year.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi