STOCKHOLM May 13 Swedish home prices rose 1.2
percent in April from March and were up 11.4 percent from a year
earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX)
showed on Friday.
Prices for apartments increased 10.4 percent on the year
while single-family homes rose 12.1 percent.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that
compensates for different types of homes sold during various
periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in
Europe.
