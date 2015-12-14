STOCKHOLM Dec 14 SWEDISH APARTMENT PRICES RISE 5 PCT IN SEP-NOV - SVENSK MAKLARSTATISTIK Apartment prices in Sweden rose 5 percent in the three-month period September through November, compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Monday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 2 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)